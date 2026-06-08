China's BYD set to launch new Australia-exclusive car

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Chinese automaker BYD is preparing to introduce a new vehicle developed specifically for the Australian market, with an official announcement expected later this year, company executives revealed during a media briefing, News.Az reports, citing Drive.

The news was disclosed by BYD Asia-Pacific General Manager Liu Xueliang after he was asked whether the Dolphin G, a plug-in hybrid hatchback created for the European market, would be launched in Australia.

“We have another special model just for Australian customers,” Liu said through an interpreter.

However, the executive declined to provide additional details about the upcoming vehicle, including its launch timeline and whether it would share similarities with the Dolphin G or represent an entirely different model.

“We’ll have more to say about that later in the year,” added Stephen Collins, Chief Operating Officer of BYD Australia and New Zealand.

Liu also confirmed that Australia will not receive the Dolphin G, which is BYD’s smallest plug-in hybrid model to date and features a shorter body than the standard all-electric Dolphin.

The Dolphin G was developed specifically for Europe and is expected to be manufactured in right-hand-drive form for the United Kingdom, fueling speculation that it could eventually be offered in Australia.

Liu was visiting Melbourne to mark the arrival of the BYD Zhengzhou cargo vessel on June 2. The ship delivered nearly 5,000 vehicles from Shanghai as part of the company’s pledge to import 30,000 vehicles into Australia during May and June.

The import commitment comes amid rapidly rising demand for electric vehicles, driven by soaring fuel prices since the outbreak of the Iran war.

As previously reported, Liu said BYD would make its “best effort” to bring a BYD-owned vehicle carrier back to Australia, although he stopped short of confirming any specific plans.

News.Az