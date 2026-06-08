South Korea election chief resigns over ballot shortage row

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South Korean Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de has accepted the resignation submitted by National Election Commission Chairman Roh Tae-ak in connection with the ballot shortage that occurred during the June 3 local elections, the chief justice’s office said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Seoul Economic Daily.

According to the legal community, Jo Hee-de revoked Roh Tae-ak’s designation as a National Election Commission member on Wednesday afternoon and formally notified the commission of this decision.

Roh Tae-ak submitted his resignation on the 5th, two days after the ballot shortage incident during the June 3 local elections, during a press conference held at the National Election Commission in Gwacheon. At that time, he stated, “I deeply feel responsible for the entire situation.”

He also said, “I will faithfully comply with all procedures that examine the commission’s responsibility, including a parliamentary investigation, and if there is anything I must take responsibility for based on the results, I will never evade it.”

The National Election Commission is composed of nine members in total: three appointed by the president, three elected by the National Assembly, and three designated by the Supreme Court chief justice. By convention, the commission’s chairperson is a Supreme Court justice serving as a commission member.

Roh Tae-ak assumed office as chairman of the National Election Commission in May 2022 after being designated by former Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su.

Ahead of Roh’s retirement as a Supreme Court justice in March this year, Jo Hee-de appointed Supreme Court Justice Cheon Dae-yeop as his successor on the election commission.

Meanwhile, President Lee Jae-myung met Wednesday afternoon with the leaders of the country’s four branches of government to discuss the ballot shortage incident, and they agreed on the need to reform the election management system.

During the meeting, participants discussed the seriousness of public concerns surrounding the election management system. They also reportedly covered a broad range of issues, including measures to prevent a recurrence, directions for institutional improvements, and ways to restore public trust.

News.Az