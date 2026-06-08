Quantum Space to go public in $1.2B SPAC merger deal

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Space infrastructure company Quantum Space said on Monday that it will go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Inflection Point Acquisition in a deal that values the combined entity at about $1.2 billion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The transaction comes amid growing investor interest in the space sector ahead of a long-anticipated initial public offering from SpaceX, which is expected to reach a valuation of around $1.75 trillion.

As part of the agreement, the deal includes a $300 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) led by Inflection Point Asset Management.

Quantum Space said the proceeds from the transaction will be used to accelerate development of its flagship Ranger spacecraft platform and to expand its manufacturing facilities.

The company, led by former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, is developing spacecraft designed for national security, civil, and commercial missions.

The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, after which the combined company will operate under the name Quantum Space and trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker “QSPC.”

Financial services firm Cantor is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Quantum Space in the transaction.

News.Az