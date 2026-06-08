Two killed in road accident in Goranboy, Azerbaijan - VIDEO
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A fatal road traffic accident has occurred in Goranboy, APA’s local bureau reported.
The incident took place on the Delimammadli–Girikhli road, News.Az reports, citing APA.
Authorities said the collision involved two VAZ passenger vehicles, resulting in the deaths of two people at the scene.
Several others were injured in the crash and were taken to hospital for treatment, according to initial reports. An investigation into the circumstances of the accident is ongoing.
By Leyla Şirinova