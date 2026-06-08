Armenia election held under “unprecedented pressure”, Russian FM says

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Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Armenia were held under what she described as “unprecedented pressure” on the opposition and alleged interference from Western countries.

“The elections in Armenia were held in an atmosphere of unprecedented pressure on the opposition and interference from the West,” Zakharova said, according to remarks cited by Russian media, News.Az reports, citing News Armenia.

She added that Moscow would shape its policy towards Armenia based on what she called the “real actions” of the Armenian leadership.

Zakharova also said that support for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party had declined compared to previous elections, while reiterating Russia’s stated interest in Armenia’s sovereignty.

“We have always been and will continue to be interested in a strong and genuinely sovereign Armenia,” she said.

The spokesperson argued that the election results reflected a deeply polarised society, adding that there remained strong public demand for closer ties with Russia and continued membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

News.Az