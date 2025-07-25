220 MPs urge Starmer to recognize Palestinian state

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than a third of MPs have signed a letter to Sir Keir Starmer urging the UK to recognize Palestinian statehood.

Some 220 MPs from nine political parties have backed the call, more than half of them Labour, arguing that UK recognition would send a "powerful" message and a vital step toward a two-state solution, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The letter piles fresh pressure on the PM after France made a commitment to recognise Palestinian statehood within months.

But in a statement after an emergency phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Friedrich Merz, Sir Keir said recognition of a Palestinian state had to be part of a "wider plan which ultimately results in a two-state solution".

In his statement, Sir Keir said: "Alongside our closest allies, I am working on a pathway to peace in the region, focused on the practical solutions that will make a real difference to the lives of those that are suffering in this war.

"That pathway will set out the concrete steps needed to turn the ceasefire so desperately needed, into a lasting peace.

"Recognition of a Palestinian state has to be one of those steps. I am unequivocal about that.

"But it must be part of a wider plan which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis."

A joint statement from the leaders of UK, France and Germany, following their emergency call, does not mention Palestinian statehood. But it said all three countries "stand ready to take further action to support an immediate ceasefire and a political process that leads to lasting security and peace for Israelis, Palestinians and the entire region". The statement is critical of the Israeli government, demanding an end to aid restrictions and warning the "humanitarian catastrophe that we are witnessing in Gaza must end now". The statement also stresses Hamas must be disarmed and "have no role in the future of Gaza".

The letter comes after the UK and 27 other countries condemned the "drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians" seeking food and water in Gaza. Israel, which controls the entry of all supplies into the Palestinian territory, has repeatedly said that there is no siege, blaming Hamas for any cases of malnutrition. Israel's foreign ministry rejected the countries' statement, saying it was "disconnected from reality and sends the wrong message to Hamas".

