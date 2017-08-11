29 killed, 88 injured in train crash in Egypt’s Alexandria

+ ↺ − 16 px

29 people were killed and 88 injured in a train carsh in Alexandria.

Egypt's Prime Minister Dr. Sherif Ismail said that hospitals in Alexandria are in high alert to receive the victims of the crash, according to AzerTag reports.

Al-Arabiya correspondent reported that two trains collided on Friday in Khurshid area in Alexandria, north of Egypt.

The crash killed 29 people and injuring 88. A train coming from Cairo and another coming from Port Said collided.

