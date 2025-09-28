3 dead, 8 injured after U.S. North Carolina shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least three people were killed and eight others wounded Saturday night after a shooter on a boat opened fire at a waterfront bar in the city of Southport, the U.S. state of North Carolina, News.az reports citing CNN.

The gunman fired into the crowd at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday (0130 GMT on Sunday) at the Southport Yacht Basin, said ChyAnn Ketchum, the city's public information officer, adding that a person of interest was being questioned.

During a press conference around 1 a.m. early Sunday (0500 GMT), Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said there was no active threat to the community at this time. He said it's too early to say what the shooter's motive might have been.

Earlier in a statement on social media, Southport authorities urged people to avoid the area and stay in their homes while the investigation was underway.

