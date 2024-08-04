3 dead after small plane crashes in southeast Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people were killed after a small plane crashed in the municipality of Birigui in the southeastern Brazilian state of Sao Paulo on Saturday, the local fire department said.

The aircraft fell on a farm located at kilometer 5 of the Senador Teotonio Vilela highway, 521 kilometers from the city of Sao Paulo.After hitting the ground, the aircraft caught fire and the three occupants were charred to death, according to the fire department.Firefighters and police officers rushed to the site to put out the flames and an investigation has been opened.

