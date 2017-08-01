3 gangsters who opened fire in Moscow region's court killed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three out the five GTA gang members who disarmed the guards and opened gunfire in the Moscow region court have been killed.

Two others have been disarmed and detained, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Three out of the five who opened fire have been killed, two have been disarmed and detained," the source said.

A woman bailiff and armed guard reportedly suffered bullet wounds as a result of the attack, lawyer Sofia Rubasskaya told TASS. She was in the building at the moment of the incident.

"We were at a different session when heard shots fired. More than 20 shots were made. We began to be evacuated. I saw a wounded woman bailiff, her face in blood. Later somebody said that an armed guard had been injured," she said.

News.Az

News.Az