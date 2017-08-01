3 gangsters who opened fire in Moscow region's court killed
Three out the five GTA gang members who disarmed the guards and opened gunfire in the Moscow region court have been killed.
Two others have been disarmed and detained, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS.
"Three out of the five who opened fire have been killed, two have been disarmed and detained," the source said.
A woman bailiff and armed guard reportedly suffered bullet wounds as a result of the attack, lawyer Sofia Rubasskaya told TASS. She was in the building at the moment of the incident.
"We were at a different session when heard shots fired. More than 20 shots were made. We began to be evacuated. I saw a wounded woman bailiff, her face in blood. Later somebody said that an armed guard had been injured," she said.
News.Az