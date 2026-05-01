Commercial LPG prices in India hit record high with steepest ever hike of Rs 993

Commercial LPG prices in India hit record high with steepest ever hike of Rs 993

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The price of commercial LPG in India saw a record-breaking increase of Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday, May 1, 2026.

This marks the third consecutive monthly hike, driven by soaring global energy prices resulting from the ongoing conflict in West Asia, News.Az reports, citing The Print.

In Delhi, a commercial cylinder—primarily used by hotels and restaurants—now costs a record Rs 3,071.50, up from the previous rate of Rs 2,078.50. Over the last three months, commercial rates have surged by a total of Rs 1,303.

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While commercial costs have spiked, prices for domestic cooking gas remain unchanged at Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the capital. State-owned oil marketing companies revise these rates monthly based on international benchmarks and currency exchange rates. Global oil prices have risen nearly 50% due to supply chain disruptions, though petrol and diesel prices currently remain frozen following a small reduction in March of the previous year.

News.Az