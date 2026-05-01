Israeli settlers attack Palestinian man in West Bank Hebron

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Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian man and burned vehicles in the southern West Bank on Friday, according to local sources.

The incident took place in the Wadi al-Rakhim area near Hebron, where settlers from the illegal Susiya settlement reportedly assaulted Ahmad Nasser Arabed al-Dajajneh. They also set fire to his vehicle and an excavator, the sources said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Local reports said the attack is part of a broader rise in settler violence targeting Palestinian villages and communities across the southern Hebron region.

The West Bank and East Jerusalem have seen an escalation in Israeli military operations in recent months, including raids, arrests, live ammunition use and increased force, alongside a growing number of settler attacks on Palestinians and their property.

Around 750,000 Israeli settlers live in 141 settlements and 224 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including approximately 250,000 in occupied East Jerusalem. The United Nations considers these areas part of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Since October 2023, at least 1,155 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, about 11,750 injured, and nearly 22,000 arrested in Israeli military operations and related violence, according to Palestinian official figures.

News.Az