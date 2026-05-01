Swedish bomb squad investigates object in Malmö

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Swedish police cordoned off several streets in the city of Malmö on Friday after a suspected dangerous object was discovered, prompting a major security response.

Authorities said the national bomb squad was deployed to the scene to assess the item. Police also urged residents and people in nearby restaurants, shops, and other establishments to stay indoors while the situation was being handled, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The incident led to multiple road closures in southern Sweden as investigators worked to determine whether the object posed a threat.

Police have not yet released further details about the nature of the item or whether any arrests have been made.

News.Az