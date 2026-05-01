Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan built friendly ties with all neighbors, including Armenia

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Azerbaijan preserves the memory of the tragedies of the Karabakh war, but remains consistently committed to establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus, Hikmet Hajiyev, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in his address to the diplomatic corps at Karabakh University.

"For 30 years, Karabakh was associated with war, conflict, and bloodshed. However, while preserving the memory of past tragedies, including the Khojaly genocide, we look to the future – the peaceful future of Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus as a whole," he stated, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The presidential aide noted that Azerbaijan has always prioritized good neighborly and peaceful relations with all its neighbors in its foreign policy.

"However, because we were in a state of conflict with Armenia, it was not possible to fully realize this priority. But today I can say that friendly and good neighborly relations have been established between Azerbaijan and all its neighbors, including Armenia," he emphasized.

Hajiyev noted that peace is a complex and long road that requires diplomatic efforts.

"The government of Azerbaijan demonstrated such diplomatic courage and extended a hand of peace to Armenia," he stated.

News.Az