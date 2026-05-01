OpenAI and SpaceX join Pentagon to build AI-first military

The agreements include partnerships with SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and the AI firm Reflection, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to a statement from the Pentagon, the collaboration aims to speed up the transformation of the US military into an “AI-first fighting force.” Officials said the initiative is designed to strengthen decision-making capabilities across all domains of warfare.

“These agreements accelerate the transformation toward establishing the United States military as an AI-first fighting force and will strengthen our warfighters’ ability to maintain decision superiority across all domains of warfare,” the Pentagon said.

The move highlights growing competition among global powers to integrate artificial intelligence into defense systems, with the US increasingly relying on partnerships with major technology companies to maintain its strategic edge.