Nine dead in Jabalpur boat tragedy as rescuers find mother and son holding each other

Nine dead in Jabalpur boat tragedy as rescuers find mother and son holding each other

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A tragic boat capsizing at the Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh has resulted in the deaths of at least nine people, including a mother and her four-year-old son who were found dead in a final embrace.

The incident occurred on the Narmada River near Khamariya Island on Thursday when a tourism department cruise boat overturned amid strong winds and adverse weather, News.Az reports, citing The Statesman.

While 28 to 29 people have been rescued, including the father and daughter of a family from Delhi, several others remain injured or missing.

A large-scale rescue operation involving the Army, NDRF, and SDRF is currently underway. Rescuers have faced significant challenges, including rain, darkness, and poor underwater visibility, with the submerged vessel stuck at a depth of approximately 20 feet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced financial relief from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, granting ₹2 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured.

Authorities have ordered a formal investigation into the tragedy, with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister stating that any negligence will meet with the strongest possible action. While Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attributed the accident to a seasonal cyclone, survivors have raised questions regarding safety protocols, alleging that life jackets were not adequately provided. Search operations continue as officials work to determine the exact cause of the mishap.

News.Az