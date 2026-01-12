Yandex metrika counter

3 killed, 10 injured as train rams van in central Bangladesh

Three people were killed and ten others injured on Monday when a train ploughed into a pickup van at a rail crossing in Bangladesh's central Faridpur district, some 101 km away from the capital Dhaka, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

All the victims were workers from a jute mill, and the deceased, along with the injured, were traveling in the van when the accident happened, SM Rakibul Hasan, a senior official of the Boalmari sub-district in Faridpur, told Xinhua over the phone. 


