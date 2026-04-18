Greek deputy minister resigns amid qualifications controversy

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Greek Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Food Makarios Lazaridis resigned on Saturday following controversy over his academic qualifications.

Lazaridis has been accused of obtaining public sector positions about two decades ago by presenting a diploma from a private college not officially recognized in Greece, despite requirements for a university degree, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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In his resignation statement, Lazaridis rejected the allegations, describing them as politically motivated and defamatory claims put forward by opposition parties.

His resignation comes just weeks after his appointment in a cabinet reshuffle on April 3, when several ministers were under investigation over alleged irregularities in the allocation of European Union agricultural subsidies. The probe has already led to the replacement of multiple government officials over the past year.

Opposition parties have recently stepped up calls for early elections, accusing the government of lacking transparency and accountability. The current administration's term is set to run until June 2027.

News.Az