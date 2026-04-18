Nuggets beat Timberwolves in Game 1 as Murray shines and Jokić records a triple-double

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The Denver Nuggets opened their Western Conference playoff series with a 116–105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, pulling away late after a tense and physical contest in Denver.

Jamal Murray led the home side with 30 points, delivering a decisive performance at the free throw line where he converted all 16 of his attempts. His display marked a strong response after struggling against Minnesota in their previous playoff meeting, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Three time MVP Nikola Jokić recorded a triple double with 25 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, although he was pressured into five turnovers by an aggressive Timberwolves defence.

Minnesota, however, stayed competitive throughout much of the game. Anthony Edwards, playing through a knee issue, finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, despite showing signs of discomfort as the game progressed.

The Timberwolves mounted a late comeback in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to two points at 97–95 with just over six minutes remaining. But Denver responded with a decisive 19–10 run to close out the game and secure the opening win of the series.

Murray’s ability to draw fouls proved pivotal, as Minnesota’s physical defensive approach resulted in repeated trips to the line. Denver coach David Adelman said the guard “earned” his opportunities after being fouled consistently.

The match also highlighted a key improvement for the Nuggets – their performance without Jokić on the court. A second quarter spell saw Denver outscore Minnesota despite the Serbian star resting, helping to shift momentum back in their favour.

For Minnesota, Julius Randle and Naz Reid struggled to make an impact, combining for inefficient shooting and defensive lapses. Their form could prove crucial as the series progresses.

The result gives Denver a 1–0 lead in the best of seven series, with Game 2 set to take place on Monday.

News.Az