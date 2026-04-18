North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles
Source: Reuters
North Korea fired suspected ballistic missiles, Japan said on Sunday, marking the latest in a flurry of launches by Pyongyang to accelerate efforts to boost its military capabilities.
The incident marks the North's seventh ballistic missile launch this year and its fourth in April alone, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
"As the U.S. is focused on Iran, the North sees this as a golden time to upgrade their nuclear power and missile capability,” Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University, said.
By Faig Mahmudov