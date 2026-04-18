North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles

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North Korea fired suspected ballistic ​missiles, Japan said on Sunday, marking the ‌latest in a flurry of launches by Pyongyang to accelerate efforts to boost its military ​capabilities.

The incident marks the North's seventh ​ballistic missile launch this year and its ⁠fourth in April alone, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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"As the U.S. ​is focused on Iran, the North sees this ​as a golden time to upgrade their nuclear power and missile capability,” Lim Eul-chul, a professor ​at Kyungnam University, said.

News.Az