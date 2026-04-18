Yandex metrika counter

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles

  • World
  • Share
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles
Source: Reuters

North Korea fired suspected ballistic ​missiles, Japan said on Sunday, marking the ‌latest in a flurry of launches by Pyongyang to accelerate efforts to boost its military ​capabilities.

The incident marks the North's seventh ​ballistic missile launch this year and its ⁠fourth in April alone, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

"As the U.S. ​is focused on Iran, the North sees this ​as a golden time to upgrade their nuclear power and missile capability,” Lim Eul-chul, a professor ​at Kyungnam University, said.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      