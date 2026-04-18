8 killed in armed attack at bar in central Mexico

8 killed in armed attack at bar in central Mexico

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At least eight people were killed early Saturday in an armed attack at a bar in the municipality of Ayala in the central Mexican state of Morelos, local authorities said.

The Morelos state prosecutor's office said the shooting took place at a venue operating irregularly, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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"Forensic experts are currently carrying out the required legal and technical procedures on eight bodies found at the scene," the office said in a statement.

Investigators from the state criminal investigation agency are gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine what happened.

The prosecutor's office said it will pursue all lines of investigation to establish responsibility for the attack.

According to federal authorities, criminal cells linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and remnants of local gangs operate in the area and compete for territorial control.

News.Az