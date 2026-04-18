What we know about the Kyiv shooting that claimed 6 lives - PHOTOS/VIDEOS

What we know about the Kyiv shooting that claimed 6 lives - PHOTOS/VIDEOS

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A deadly shooting in the Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv has left at least six people dead and ten others injured after a gunman opened fire on civilians and took hostages in a supermarket, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.

According to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, a criminal case has been launched under Article 258 of the Criminal Code – a terrorist act resulting in loss of life.

The shooting of civilians and hostage-taking in the capital has been classified as a terrorist act that caused fatalities,” the prosecutor general’s office said in a statement.

Authorities identified the attacker as a man born in 1968, who used a legally registered firearm. The weapon was later confirmed to be a semi automatic carbine permitted for civilian ownership.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the death toll rose to six following the incident, which unfolded over several hours and triggered a large scale police operation.

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters that the gunman acted “chaotically,” shooting people at close range as he moved through the area.

“He approached people and fired single shots. There was almost no chance for victims to escape,” Klymenko said, adding that the weapon used was a carbine capable of single fire.

Timeline of events:

The attack began on Demiivska Street, where the gunman reportedly opened fire on civilians, killing several people. He then moved toward a nearby supermarket, identified as “Velmart,” where he took hostages.

Security forces, including special police units, surrounded the building and attempted negotiations with the attacker for approximately 40 minutes. However, officials said he did not respond and killed another hostage during the standoff.

Following this, authorities launched an assault operation. The gunman was killed during the raid after reportedly offering armed resistance.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attacker’s death and expressed condolences to the victims’ families, calling for a swift and thorough investigation.

Victims and casualties:

Officials confirmed that six people were killed in the attack, including a man who died at the scene and a woman who later succumbed to injuries in hospital. Among the injured is a child born in 2015, who remains hospitalized and is receiving medical care.

At least ten people were reported wounded and taken to medical facilities across Kyiv.

Suspect background:

Preliminary information indicates the suspect was a 58 year old man who had been living in Kyiv in recent years. He was reportedly born in Moscow and previously lived in Bakhmut before relocating to the capital as a displaced person.

Authorities noted that the firearm used in the attack had been legally registered. According to Interior Ministry data, the suspect had undergone official procedures in December 2025, including firearm inspection and submission of a medical certificate.

Investigators are now examining how the permit was issued and whether proper controls were followed.

Investigation and response:

The pre trial investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office in coordination with the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

Officials said all necessary measures are being taken to determine the full circumstances and motive behind the attack.

In response to the incident, authorities signaled plans to tighten oversight of civilian firearm ownership and conduct additional checks within the licensing system.

Conclusion:

The Kyiv shooting marks one of the deadliest incidents involving civilian firearms in recent months, raising serious questions about gun control, public safety, and the effectiveness of existing monitoring mechanisms. Authorities continue to investigate the attacker’s motives while reinforcing security measures to prevent similar tragedies.

News.Az