3 Meme coins to watch as Shiba Inu Coin price targets new ATH — Burn rate rises and new tokens gain traction

Shiba Inu News heats up as the Shiba Inu coin price ATH target nears — burn rate surges while new meme coins gain strong market traction.

Shiba Inu experienced one of the most significant dips on the crypto market following the crypto crash last week. It lost over 30% instantly, but it regained some of its lost value just hours later. Some Shiba Inu news point toward a potential new ATH by the end of the year, as the market recovers in the upcoming weeks.

The SHIB token burn rates have exploded, which will help increase the token's value, and if they continue to grow, the Shiba Inu coin price at its ATH of $0.00081 could be a possibility before 2026. However, most of these predictions are unrealistic. Emerging projects like Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and Snorter Bot are poised to outperform Shiba Inu in the months ahead. Let's see what makes them unique and why they will leave SHIB in the rear view mirror.

Shiba Inu Coin price ATH could be out of reach

According to the latest Shiba Inu news, SHIB tokens are on track to reach new ATHs before the end of the year. The rumors are fueled by a drastic increase in token burn rates following the crypto crash last week, but the token has so far failed to gather enough support to return to an uptrend.

The reality is that SHIB tokens lost over 13% in seven days, 19% in the past month, and a whopping 40% in the past year. Therefore, SHIB has been struggling to stay afloat for a long time now, and despite spikes in burn rates, it has not been able to increase its value. The project has over 589 trillion tokens in circulation, a quantity that will likely take years to reduce significantly enough to make a notable price difference.

While Shiba Inu is a prominent name in the crypto space, it is slowly losing support, which is why it dropped to the 21st place as the top crypto by market capitalization. It's also struggling with internal issues, incomplete projects, and a lack of institutional support, which is why a new Shiba Inu coin price ATH may be unattainable for the next few months, probably even years.

If you're looking for investment options with high ROI potential, consider investing in Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and Snorter Bot, all of which are launching in the upcoming months. Here are more details on all three.

1. Bitcoin Hyper - World's first Bitcoin Layer 2 solution providing instant BTC transactions

Bitcoin Hyper has the potential to revolutionize Bitcoin trading with its first-ever BTC Layer 2 solution. It aims to solve Bitcoin's slow transaction speeds and excessive fees by bypassing its outdated blockchain. By leveraging a unique canonical bridge and the power of the Solana Virtual Machine, BTC Hyper enables instant BTC transactions at minimal costs.

The native $HYPER token covers transaction fees, ensuring long-term growth and sustainability. Investing during the ongoing presale allows you to stake your tokens and earn an APY of 50% over the next two years. The official Bitcoin Hyper presale is nearing the $24 million milestone. Visit the website today to secure your tokens before the $25 million hard cap is reached.

2. Maxi Doge - Meme coin allowing users to trade with 1000x leverage and no stop loss

Maxi Doge is another emerging crypto project poised to outperform Shiba Inu coin's price ATH predictions in the upcoming months. It's the newest Doge-inspired meme coin, allowing users to test their crypto-trading skills with 1000X leverage and no stop-loss. While risky, this type of trading can help you increase your ROI by 1000X, turning a small investment into massive profits. However, one wrong move and you may lose your investments instantly — a chance at high rewards with high risks!

The ongoing Maxi Doge presale launched in early August, raising over $3.6 million to date. By investing in $MAXI tokens early, you can stake them to earn an APY of 84%. Visit the official Maxi Doge website right now and maximize your chances of earning the highest profits after the first listing.

3. Snorter Bot - AI crypto trading bot going live early next week

Snorter Bot is a crypto project designed to help you turn your investments into high profits. It combines meme coin culture with one of the most comprehensive AI crypto-trading bots intended to find and snipe the best Solana-based memes before they go viral.

The project offers advanced features such as rugpull protection, honeypot detection, copy trading, the best wallets, and much more. The best part is that $SNORT tokens are just 4 days away from launch, so you'll be able to start trading them early next week. Visit the official Snorter Bot website today and grab your tokens before the official DEX launch.

Don't buy into overoptimistic Shiba Inu news and invest in the top altcoins today

Shiba Inu news has been everywhere in the past couple of days, as investors struggle to cope with the massive losses that happened last week. Many Shiba Inu coin price ATH predictions aim to attract smaller investors, enabling whales to dump their tokens, but it's crucial not to fall for the narrative.

Stay ahead of the curve by investing in emerging projects like Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and Snorter Bot, which are expected to outperform SHIB in the upcoming months. Visit their official presales today and secure your tokens early to maximize your profit.

