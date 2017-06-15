3 mln allocated for capital repair of highway in Bilasuvar

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures concerning the capital repair of the highway in Bilasuvar district between 1st and 11th settlements, where 18,000 IDPs from the Jabrayil district are settled.

In order for the capital repair to be carried out, an amount of 3,000 manats has been allocated to Azəravtoyol OJSC from the presidential reserve fund, APA reported.

