3.0-magnitude earthquake rattles San Francisco Bay Area

A minor earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale struck the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor occurred at 6:54 a.m. Pacific Time, approximately 14 miles northeast of Alum Rock, California, according to data from the agency, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

Initial USGS reports had recorded the magnitude as 3.1.

Seismologists continue to review the available information, and the reported magnitude could be revised as they analyze the data. Additional findings from the earthquake may also lead USGS scientists to update the region’s shake-severity map.

Aftershocks are smaller earthquakes that occur in the same general area as a larger initial quake. They typically represent minor adjustments along the section of a fault that slipped during the main earthquake.

These aftershocks can happen days, weeks, or even years after the initial event. In some cases, they may reach magnitudes equal to or larger than the original earthquake and can continue to impact areas that were already affected.

