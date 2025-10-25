3.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California

+ ↺ − 16 px

A minor 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake occurred at 8:12 p.m. Pacific Time, about six miles northeast of Yucaipa, California. Initial USGS data had placed the magnitude at 3.3, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

Seismologists noted that the reported magnitude may be updated as more data is analyzed, which could also lead to revisions of the shake-severity map.

The agency added that aftershocks—smaller quakes following the main event—could occur in the area over the coming days or weeks.

News.Az