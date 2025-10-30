Yandex metrika counter

3.2 magnitude earthquake hits near San Simeon, California

Photo: Shutterstock

A preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near San Simeon, California, early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremor rattled the area at 1:14 a.m. and occurred at a shallow depth of just 3 miles, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Its epicenter was located about 9 miles north-northwest of San Simeon.

Over the last week, a magnitude 2.8 tremor was reported in the region, occurring close to Lopez Point four days ago.


News.Az 

