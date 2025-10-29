Magnitude 3.6 earthquake strikes southwest of Kodiak, Alaska

+ ↺ − 16 px

A shallow magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning near Kodiak, Kodiak Island, Alaska, United States.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 11:12 a.m. local time at a depth of 18 miles, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Shallow earthquakes are generally felt more strongly than deeper ones due to their proximity to the surface. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth may be revised as seismologists review the data or as other agencies issue their reports.

The Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology (IRIS) and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also confirmed the quake at magnitude 3.6.

Nearby towns where very weak shaking might have been felt include Old Harbor (15 miles away, pop. 220), Larsen Bay (20 miles, pop. 88), and Akhiok (33 miles, pop. 72). Other communities, including Karluk, Womens Bay, Port Lions, Kodiak Station, and Kodiak, likely did not feel the tremor.

