35 killed, 6 injured in violent clashes in Chad

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 35 people have been killed and six others injured in violent clashes in Chad, government spokesman Gassim Cherif Mahamat said on Thursday, News.az reports citing BBC.

Mahamat noted in a statement that the clashes erupted on Wednesday in Mandakao Village, located in the Logone Occidental Province.

According to the statement, local authorities and security forces had taken measures to restore order.

"The government condemns these barbaric acts in the strongest possible terms and informs that all necessary measures are being taken to identify, track down, and bring the perpetrators and accomplices to justice," Mahamat said.

He did not name those involved in the fighting.

News.Az