4 Best cryptos to turn $75 into $7,500 in 2025

The 2025 crypto bull run is here, and degens are loading their bags with one thing in mind: flipping crumbs into yachts, News.Az reports.

With meme coins holding strong and running wild, low-cap plays are catching fire again — and that means tiny investments could balloon fast. While nothing is guaranteed in crypto, specific tokens possess this factor: viral communities, cult status, and massive upside potential. Here are four carefully selected plays that could turn a humble $75 into a five-figure bag this summer, if hype meets timing just right.

LILPEPE (LILPEPE): The meme chain born to dethrone Dogecoin.

LILPEPE isn’t just another frog coin; it’s the hottest meme asset in early-stage crypto right now, and possibly the most explosive presale of 2025. It’s currently in Stage 2 at $0.0011, with over $127,954 raised and 116,321,991 tokens sold. With each presale stage priced higher, time is quite literally money, because the final listing on major CEXs is set at $0.003. That’s nearly 3x from here, and that’s just launch day. Why the frenzy? LILPEPE aims to be the next Dogecoin, featuring internet virality, zero taxes, and lightning-fast Solana compatibility. The project teases a comprehensive Layer-2 meme ecosystem, featuring a DEX, NFTs, community-vote games, and more. The devs are leaning into the whole degen culture, promising meme drops, NFT brawls, and even “earn-to-vote” governance. It’s building Doge-style chaos with Solana-grade speed. With each stage selling out rapidly and prices increasing step-by-step, LILPEPE might be the only presale this summer where a $75 investment could realistically return 10 times its value before launch and possibly 100 times after.

Milady (LADYS): The Anime Meme that Refuses to Die.

Milady is one of the weirdest and wildest tokens in crypto, and that’s precisely why it has 10 times the potential. Born from the controversial Milady Maker NFT collection, this coin experienced a surge in early 2024, despite lacking a roadmap, developers, and a clear purpose beyond its vibes. It promptly dumped 90%. And yet… it still trades over $8M per day, with a market cap of $34M. LADYS lives in the meme trenches, and it keeps coming back. It’s the kind of coin where traders throw $50 in just to be part of the joke, but if sentiment flips bullish, that joke could turn into generational wealth.

Cheems (CHEEMS): The OG doge spin-off that still has bark.

If you're looking for a meme coin with a long shelf life and consistent volume that requires minimal attention, Cheems could be your best summer sleeper. Inspired by the “Cheems” dog meme, this token sits across both BNB Chain and Solana, and boasts $290M in market cap with $4–9M in daily volume. Cheems is ultra-accessible, with no taxes and no team wallet, entirely run by the community. While Cheems may not spike every week, it often follows big meme runs like a faithful doggo. And when it does, that cheap price tag turns into delicious volatility.

Degen (DEGEN): Crypto’s cult-favorite tipping token

Degen started humbly as a social tip token on the Farcaster app, but it has grown into a full-blown Base Network powerhouse. In early 2024, it rallied to $0.064, driven by a mix of tipping mania, “on-chain clout,” and Farcaster’s explosive growth. It’s cooled off since then, but still holds a $66M market cap and trades $18M daily. Whether you’re tipping friends, joining on-chain games like Degen Arena, or farming social rewards, there’s real engagement here. For meme traders who want some utility mixed with their chaos, Degen offers just enough fundamentals to make them feel smarter than the average gambler.

Conclusion: Moonshots Favor the Brave

Turning $75 into $7,500 in cryptocurrency isn’t just possible; it has happened time and again in bull markets like this. However, it requires risk, timing, and a bit of memetic magic. LILPEPE, Milady, Cheems, and Degen all bring something unique to the table: community cults, chain speed, meme history, and actual use. If you’re ready to degen this summer, these four are worth a long, hard look. Just remember the first rule of meme coins: only bet what you can laugh about losing, and what you just might be tweeting about mooning next week.

News.Az