4 dead, 6 missing after Inner Mongolia plant blast

The death toll from Sunday’s explosion at a plate plant in Baotou City, Inner Mongolia, has risen to four, with six people still missing and 84 injured, authorities said Monday.

The blast, caused by the explosion of a 650-cubic-meter saturated water and steam spherical tank, occurred at 3:03 p.m. at the Baogang United Steel plant, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Rescue operations are ongoing, involving over 1,100 personnel from multiple agencies. The Ministry of Emergency Management and the State Council’s Work Safety Commission have launched an investigation, urging full-scale medical aid, scientific safety measures to prevent secondary accidents, and a thorough probe into the cause of the incident.

