2 killed as truck falls through frozen lake in Mongolia

Two people were killed when their truck, loaded with wood, fell through the ice on Khuvsgul Lake in northern Mongolia, the National Emergency Agency reported.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the Khuvsgul province. Local rescuers retrieved the victims’ bodies, and authorities warned the public not to drive on frozen lakes, as ice is increasingly thin and unsafe, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In 2025, Mongolia reported 70 water-related deaths, including 20 children, highlighting ongoing safety risks on frozen lakes and rivers.

