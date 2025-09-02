4 Tokens to invest in that could be next in line for a mega run after Ethereum and Binance coin

Following the massive gains enjoyed by Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB), many investors are currently seeking to identify the following big tokens that can rally and enjoy a similar mega surge. These two coins have established the agenda with their tremendous growth and practical application, and a new crop of tokens is emerging, with each one having the potential to grow tremendously.

In this article, we examine four tokens that have the potential to outperform Ethereum and Binance Coin, offering investors substantial returns in the next bull market: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Kaspa (KAS), Turbo (TURBO), and Floki (FLOKI).

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin that is Blockchain useful

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is an Ethereum-based meme coin that has already garnered significant traction since its presale launch, selling more than 92% of its tokens and raising over $23 million. LILPEPE is currently priced at only $0.0021 during the presale, which gives investors a unique entry point to the viral coin.

The difference between LILPEPE and other meme coins is that it is based on the Ethereum Layer 2, which allows it to be scalable, have low transaction costs, and be fast, while still retaining the fun and excitement of meme culture. The project has already raised more than $23 million, and the presale is selling like hotcakes, which only means that LILPEPE can skyrocket in terms of value, making it a perfect choice for those seeking 100x gains by 2025.

Kaspa (Kas): A Scalable And Fast Blockchain With Massive Upside Potential

Kaspa (KAS), which occupies the 44th place in the ranking by market capitalisation, is currently valued at $0.08680 and has a market capitalisation of $2.31 billion and a 24-hour trade volume of $75.16 million. Kaspa has a circulating supply of 26.61 billion KAS out of the total maximum supply of 28.7 billion. Having a blockDAG architecture, Kaspa blockchain is among the most efficient and scalable in the market.

Kaspa uses the blockDAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) structure which allows it to achieve a throughput of thousands of transactions per second (TPS). This is very important for DeFi applications, smart contracts, and for enterprise-level applications.

Turbo (TURBO): High-Speed DeFi Solution to High-Speed Transactions

TURBO (market cap. rank 168) is exchanging at $0.003992 and the market cap is $275.49 million with the 24-hour trading volume of 55.66 million. Turbo boasts a circulating supply of 69 billion and a total supply of 69 billion, supporting its role in facilitating high-speed transactions and delivering cutting-edge solutions to DeFi applications and decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

Targeting quicker transactions, Turbo differentiates itself from most traditional DeFi tokens, which have slow and costly transactions. The speed and efficiency of Turbo make it a valuable option for DeFi users who want fast transactions. With DeFi rapidly expanding and the need for high-speed solutions rising, Turbo has the opportunity to grow exponentially and become a leader in the next boom of the DeFi market.

Floki (Floki): Establishing A Meme Coin Ecosystem That Is Actually Useful

At present, FLOKI (80) has the value of $0.00009718, and the market capitalisation is $928.63 million with the 24-hour trading volume of $154.93 million. Floki has a total circulating supply of 9.54 trillion FLOKI, with 9.65 trillion in total supply, which makes it one of the largest meme coins by supply circulation.

The uniqueness of Floki lies in its creation of an ecosystem with several layers, combining DeFi applications, NFTs, and play-to-earn games. The Floki Inu brand has already achieved substantial gains due to the back-breaking efforts of these communities, marketing, and international partnerships that have helped cement it.

Conclusion

The market is also continuing to change, but Ethereum and Binance Coin have been the barometers of thriving in the large-cap cryptocurrency segment. Nevertheless, a new stream of transformational tokens is already coming. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands apart with its Ethereum Layer-2 infrastructure and 100x growth potential.

For investors looking to get in early, LILPEPE presents significant opportunities in 2025. Establish a strong foothold first - look into investing in LILPEPE to take advantage of the next mega run, following Ethereum and Binance Coin.

