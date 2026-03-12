Yandex metrika counter

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Ankara

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 struck the Haymana district of Ankara.

The earthquake, which took place at a depth of 7.74 kilometers, was felt not only in the capital but also in Konya, Kırıkkale, Kırşehir, and Aksaray, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The Haymana district of Ankara was shaken by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake.

AFAD announced that an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude occurred at 5:49 PM, with its epicenter in the Haymana district. The tremor was experienced at a depth of 7.74 kilometers.

Due to the earthquake, the residents of Haymana experienced a brief panic. 


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

