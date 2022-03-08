4375 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan continues evacuation of citizens from Ukraine through the territory of neighboring countries, News.az reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry, 4,375 people were evacuated from Ukraine till March 8, 2022.

"2,298 of them were evacuated by charter flights and 2,077 by land. To date, the Azerbaijani government has organized 12 charter flights to evacuate our citizens, mostly from the Romanian city of Iasi, and from Romania and Poland. The evacuation of our citizens by both charter flights and buses passing through the territory of neighboring countries continues," the Ministry said.

