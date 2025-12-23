4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Mongolia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck Mongolia’s southwestern Bayankhongor province at 4:42 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to the country’s Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics.

The institute said the epicenter was located about 37 kilometers southwest of Bogd soum, an administrative subdivision of Bayankhongor province, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The earthquake was initially recorded at 45.01 degrees north latitude and 100.39 degrees east longitude.

The tremor was felt across the province, though there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the statement added.

