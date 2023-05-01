4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Türkiye

Yandex metrika counter

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake has hit the eastern part of Türkiye, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said, News.az reports citing Anadolu.

The epicenter of the disaster was 7 km north of the Sindzhik city with a population of about 7.1 thousand people. The source was at a depth of 5 km.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.


News.Az 

