4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook Afghanistan on Wednesday morning, officials announced.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter located at coordinates 36.31°N and 68.93°E, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This event follows a series of recent quakes in the seismically active region.

According to data from the National Center for Seismology, a magnitude 4.3 quake struck just days prior. The area remains on high alert for further geological activity.

Afghanistan has a long and devastating history with powerful earthquakes. A major 6.3-magnitude quake struck near Mazar-i-Sharif in early November. That event killed at least 27 people and injured nearly a thousand more.

The impact of these quakes is severe for vulnerable communities. Many areas are still recovering from decades of conflict. The United Nations notes these populations have little resilience to cope with such repeated natural disasters.

