4.5-magnitude earthquake rocks Northern Sumatra, Indonesia

A moderate earthquake of 4.5 magnitude struck Northern Sumatra, Indonesia, on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The quake occurred at 10:58 am IST, at a depth of 150 kilometres, with coordinates 2.43°N latitude and 98.98°E longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The NCS confirmed the details in a post on X, highlighting the location and magnitude of the tremor.

No immediate reports of casualties or property damage have been received from local authorities.

Indonesia is one of the most seismically active regions in the world due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a horseshoe-shaped belt approximately 40,000 km long and 500 km wide, characterised by frequent earthquakes and active volcanoes. The Ring of Fire accounts for about 90 per cent of the world’s earthquakes and two-thirds of its volcanoes, making Indonesia particularly prone to seismic activity.

