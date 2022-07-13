463 million tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sixteen years have passed since the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) system was fully operational, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

In this period, approximately 518 million tons of oil, including 463 million tons of Azerbaijani oil, were transported through the BTC, the minister added.

Currently, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oil and condensate from Shah Deniz are being transported from Azerbaijan through the BTC pipeline. In addition, oil is transported through pipeline from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Russia.

News.Az