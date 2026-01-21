4.9-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The temblor occurred at 5:56 p.m. Pacific time, about 12 miles northeast of Indio, California, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

Initial USGS data had reported a magnitude of 5.1, but seismologists may revise the measurement as more information is analyzed.

USGS officials noted that additional data could also lead to updates on the shake-severity map. Aftershocks, typically smaller tremors following the main quake, are expected in the affected area as the fault adjusts.

News.Az