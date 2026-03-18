At least 9 killed in massive building fire in Delhi

The blaze started in a clothes and cosmetics shop located on the ground floor of a four-story building at Ram Chowk Market near the Palam area, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to a senior police official, Abhimanyu Poswal, twelve people were taken to the hospital, where nine were declared dead on arrival and three others were reported injured.

The victims included two men, four women, and three children.

Authorities said forensic and crime teams are currently investigating the cause of the fire, and legal proceedings have been initiated. Police also noted that the second and third floors of the building were used as residential units.