Damaged Russian LNG tanker drifts into Libyan waters

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The Russian liquefied natural gas tanker Arctic Metagaz, damaged earlier this month and currently adrift without crew, has entered Libyan search and rescue waters, Italy’s civil protection agency reported.

Officials say the main risk is a potential gas leak, though none has been detected so far. It remains unclear how much LNG is still aboard, as two tanks are reported intact, but some cargo may have already dispersed into the sea, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Italy, France, Spain, and six other southern EU countries have warned the European Commission that the Arctic Metagaz poses a serious environmental threat, urging swift EU action.

The vessel, part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” used to bypass sanctions imposed after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, was reportedly attacked by Ukrainian naval drones near the Libyan coast. Russia has confirmed the tanker is adrift, noting any intervention would depend on circumstances and Libyan authority, as rough seas complicate access.

News.Az