4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition opens in Baku

The opening ceremony of the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) and the 13th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian-2022) took place at Baku Expo Center on Tuesday.

More than 200 companies from 32 countries are taking part in the events, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani stands are in the first and third halls, as well as on open premises.

Delivering a speech at the opening ceremony, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Industry read out President Ilham Aliyev’s message to the event participants.

The ADEX exhibition of modern weaponry and equipment will demonstrate the strength and power of the military-industrial complex of the Republic of Azerbaijan and global companies.

A large-scale demonstration of modern types of weapons at the ADEX exhibition will create conditions for constructive communication, exchange of experience, and the establishment of effective ties between domestic and foreign experts in the military-technical field.

Among the exhibitors are the leading companies of the defense industry from Bulgaria, Italy, China, France, the Netherlands and other countries. Companies from Jordan will take part in this year’s exhibition for the first time. Belarus, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Turkiye and other countries will participate with their national stands.

