Appeal trial begins for Arayik Harutyunyan and Armenian citizens

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The appeal case filed against the verdict concerning citizens of the Republic of Armenia, Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, violently seizing and retaining power, and numerous other crimes, has been accepted for proceedings.

The case will be heard at the Baku Court of Appeal under the chairmanship of Judge Elmar Rahimov, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The court proceedings begin today.

Acording to the verdict of the Baku Military Court, Arayik Vladimiri (Vladimirovich) Harutyunyan, Levon Henrikhi Mnatsakanyan, David Azati Manukyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, and David Klimi Babayan were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Arkadi Arshaviri (Arshavirovich) Ghukasyan and Bako Sahaki Sahakyan were sentenced to 20 years in prison; Madat Arakeli Babayan and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan to 19 years; Garik Grigori Martirosyan to 18 years; Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan and Levon Romiki Balayan to 16 years; and Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Gurgen Homerosi Stepanyan, and Erik Roberti Ghazaryan to 15 years of imprisonment.

News.Az