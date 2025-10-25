5 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least five family members were killed and four others injured when a truck collided with a minivan in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province early on Saturday, according to an official.

The accident occurred on Hafizabad Road near Qila Diwan Singh area of Gujranwala district, a Rescue 1122 spokesperson told Xinhua, News.Az reports.

He said a speeding truck hit the van carrying a family, killing five people on the spot and leaving four others seriously injured.

"The deceased include three men and two women," the spokesperson said, adding that the injured were shifted to hospital.

Road accidents are frequent in Pakistan due to reckless driving, poor road conditions, and a lack of adherence to traffic rules.

News.Az