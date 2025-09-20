7 killed in roof collapse in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least seven people, including five children, were killed and several others injured when the roof of a private academy collapsed in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Saturday, police said, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The incident happened in Hafizabad district of the province, the district's police chief Atif Nazir Kadhar told the media, adding that the woman who ran the academy and her son were also among the deceased.

Rescue teams rushed to the site immediately and launched a search operation, recovering seven bodies from the debris while several injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, reports said.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collapse, he said, adding that according to the initial probe, the recent spell of rains weakened the structure of the building, causing it to collapse.

Over 1,000 people were killed as heavy monsoon rains triggered floods in several parts of Pakistan, inundating low-lying areas, damaging infrastructure, and displacing thousands of people, according to the country's National Disaster Management Authority.

