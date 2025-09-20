5 meme coins that could make you richer than Dogecoin would have been at its peak year

+ ↺ − 16 px

When Dogecoin exploded in its peak year, early holders saw returns that changed lives. It turned small bets into huge wins.

With the next crypto bull run forming, there are meme coins today that might not just replicate that, but potentially outdo it. Here are five to watch, starting with Little Pepe(LILPEPE), the one with the strongest momentum.

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE): Presale Juggernaut

Little Pepe is leading the meme-coin charge in 2025. Its presale stages are selling out fast. Now in Stage 13. Little Pepe isn’t just riding hype, it’s building infrastructure, a meme-focused Layer-2 blockchain, anti-sniper-bot protections, Meme Launchpad, and audit security with Certik. These features give it a real upside if the roadmap and exchange listings are executed well. At launch, little Pepe ($LILPEPE) plans to debut on two top centralized exchanges (CEXs). Beyond that, insiders reveal the team is also preparing for a potential listing on the world’s biggest exchange, a move that could push Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) into meme stardom the likes of which even OG Pepe never imagined. Because entry prices are still in presale and well under what many established meme coins are trading for, the return multiples possible from presale buyers are large. If it follows a Dogecoin-style trajectory, Little Pepe could deliver life-changing gains for early backers.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): Culture Meets Community

Pudgy Penguins, trading today around $0.03, holds strong appeal due to its established community and NFT ecosystem. The tokens benefit from being more recognized and having solid liquidity. Investors who missed early meme coin waves often look to tokens like Pengu, which combine collectibility, branding, and increasing utility. Its strength is not in presale, but in proving meme-coins can evolve beyond pure speculation. If Pengu continues to add utility and maintain community momentum, it has room for big gains—though perhaps less explosive than newer presale tokens.

Floki (FLOKI): The Established Meme with Real Partnerships

Floki, currently trading at about $0.0001, is one of the more mature meme projects. Though it’s much further past the presale stage, it has built out ecosystem pieces, formed partnerships, and maintains strong community support. Because Floki has a higher supply, more exposure, and is already priced higher than presale coins, the percent returns may be more modest. But in a bull run, returns from a token priced so low with solid backing can still be substantial, especially if it continues expanding utility or listing on more exchanges.

Dogwifhat (WIF): Meme-Driven Hype & Trend Potential

Dogwifhat is trading around $0.90. It isn’t cheap compared to presale tokens, but this reflects both its meme popularity and trending momentum. For investors who accept a higher entry cost, WIF offers a different kind of leverage, with less risk in some sense, since it already has recognition and demand but correspondingly smaller multiples. Still, if it captures significant social attention again (memes, influencers, etc.), WIF could see solid returns, especially when compared with less established coins.

Useless Coin (USELESS): Satire with Speculative Upside

Useless Coin is trading at about $0.26 per token, according to the latest data. It brands itself as a satire, rejecting claims of utility and leaning into the meme identity. This gives it a niche appeal. Its upside depends heavily on hype, influencer activity, listing momentum, and market sentiment. Because it already has some price and attention, it might not produce 100× unless something dramatic happens, but relative gains could still be large.

Conclusion

If your goal is to chase returns that could rival or beat what Dogecoin delivered back in its peak year, the coins above are among the likeliest candidates. Little Pepe leads the pack thanks to presale momentum, tech features, and early scarcity. Pengu, Floki, WIF, and USELESS each bring their own advantages and trade-offs. For those with an appetite for risk and belief in the next meme cycle, a small allocation in presale names like Little Pepe, combined with some exposure to established meme coins, could be a smart bet.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

News.Az