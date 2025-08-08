5 tokens to consider if you’re looking for the next Shiba Inu (SHIB) opportunity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Most of us watched from the sidelines as SHIB turned small investments into life-changing gains. But the answer might surprise you if you’ve wondered whether the next SHIB-type opportunity is still there. Right now, a few coins are on the radar that aren’t just riding on hype; they’ve got serious momentum and real community energy. And one of them, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is currently in a presale that’s drawing attention for all the right reasons. LILPEPE is currently priced at $0.0018 in presale Stage 9, with over $15.1 million raised and more than 10.4 billion tokens sold. It’s already 93.2% filled, and when this stage wraps up, the price will rise to $0.0019 in Stage 10. That might not sound like a huge difference, but early investors from Stage 1 are already up by 80%. And if projections hold, LILPEPE could hit $0.30 to $0.50 by the end of 2025, representing a staggering 14,392% gain from its current price. Let’s break down five tokens you should focus on if you hope to find the next SHIB.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin That’s Building Something

It’s not every day that a meme coin shows up with a fully mapped-out Ethereum Layer-2 chain behind it, but that’s exactly what Little Pepe is doing. The team is creating a chain built for meme tokens, aiming for fast finality, almost zero gas fees, and advanced anti-bot mechanics. Combine that with the fact that it’s community-driven, listed on CoinMarketCap, and offering a massive $777k giveaway, and you can see why so many investors are jumping in now. The presale has 15 stages in total. You can still get in at $0.0018 right now, but once this stage ends, it’ll bump to $0.0019 and eventually reach $0.003 at launch. If you’re investing now, you’re looking at a 66.6% gain just by holding until the token lists. And if the community keeps growing and the Layer-2 chain launches as expected, analysts predict gains between 10,000% and over 14,000% by the end of next year. That’s why it’s getting serious attention as the top candidate for “next Shiba Inu.”

Pepe Coin (PEPE): Still a Force in the Meme Coin Arena

The original PEPE token is still going strong. It’s currently trading around $0.0000100 and remains one of the biggest meme coin success stories since DOGE. Price projections for PEPE suggest it could rise to $0.000021 to $0.000028 by 2025. So while the returns won’t be like a presale moonshot, PEPE might still double for long-term holders if meme season comes back strong.

Cronos (CRO): A Safe Bet with Steady Growth Potential

If you’re looking for something with more long-term fundamentals, Cronos (CRO), the native token of Crypto.com’s blockchain, deserves a look. At about $0.1253, it’s not in moonshot territory, but it does offer stability and real-world use cases. Forecasts suggest CRO could rise to $0.28 or more by 2026 if DeFi regains mainstream traction. It’s the coin you keep in your portfolio for a solid, sound investment with a decent shot at a 2x or 3x return over time.

Athena Finance (ATH): Micro-Cap Potential

Athena Finance (ATH) is a micro-cap play that could quietly double or triple if the stars align. It is priced around $0.00117 and hasn’t seen wild swings lately, but it’s flying under the radar. Some projections estimate it could rise to $0.0025 by the end of 2025. That would mean a 100% gain for early buyers. It’s not a LILPEPE-level opportunity, but it’s one to watch if you’re interested in speculative plays that don’t need huge capital to get started.

Pi Network (PI): Still a Mystery, But Worth a Bet?

Pi Network is a puzzle. The token trades as an IOU at around $0.3519 on some exchanges, but the mainnet version hasn’t fully launched yet. Depending on how things go with adoption, some analysts think PI could reach anywhere between $0.75 to $2.25 by 2026.

Wrapping It All Together

These five tokens, Little Pepe, PEPE, Cronos, Athena, and Pi, all bring something different. Some offer low-risk growth. Others, like Little Pepe, offer potentially life-changing returns if things go right. That’s the kind of opportunity crypto is made for. But let’s be real: the most significant buzz right now is around Little Pepe. With its presale nearly 94% filled, price still locked at $0.0018, and projections climbing toward a 14,392% increase, it feels like the moment people look back on a year later and say, “That was it.” The crypto world doesn’t wait. If you’re hunting for the next SHIB, this might be the closest thing we’ve seen in years.

News.Az