50 children dead in Somalia amid diphtheria outbreak

Somalia's Ministry of Health and Human Services on Sunday confirmed that a new diphtheria outbreak has killed 50 children and infected about 1,000 others nationwide, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

In a statement, the ministry said children aged 5 to 15 have been the most affected.

Responding to this "dangerous situation," the ministry has launched vaccine campaigns to control the disease, it said, adding that vaccination will begin on Dec. 15 and run for five days.

"All children, wherever they are, in villages, health facilities, and schools will be vaccinated", the ministry said, urging parents to bring their children to the designated sites to help contain what it described as a "killer disease."

The warning comes amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Somalia, compounded by persistent conflict and climate shocks, including floods and droughts.

News.Az